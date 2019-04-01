Dominick Reyes Not Completely Satisfied With UFC London Win

Dominick Reyes admits that his victory over Volkan Oezdemir wasn’t fully satisfying.

Earlier this month, Reyes went one-on-one with Oezdemir. The bout took place inside the O2 Arena in London, England. While Reyes made it look easy at times against previous opponents, he struggled against Oezdemir. “No Time” got in some good shots, but Reyes was able to hang in tough and had some moments of his own. In the end, two of the three judges felt “The Devastator” did enough to earn the split nod.

Dominick Reyes Breaks Down His UFC London Performance

Reyes was a guest on the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, Reyes talked about his performance:

“I feel like it was a gut check kind of fight for me. I had to find that next gear. I’m not completely satisfied with my performance, I know I’ve got a lot more to show, but I came away with a win and that’s all that matters. I controlled the distance pretty well, my feints and fakes were working, but I think I just gave him too much respect to be quite honest. I respected him more than I did my own thing. Instead of going out and doing my thing, I was worried about what he was doing and his power and things like that. It ended up working out, but going forward I’m definitely just gonna focus on playing my game. I pretty much did everything I was game planning to do. I just didn’t pull the trigger as much as I would have liked to.”

While Reyes didn’t look like a world beater against Oezdemir, the win did boost him to the fifth spot on the UFC light heavyweight rankings. There’s a chance that Reyes could be just one win away from a title opportunity.