Dominick Reyes Wants To Be The One To Unseat Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes hopes he gets the chance to knock Jon Jones off his perch.

Reyes is a rising Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight. His professional mixed martial arts career is off to a perfect 10-0 start. He’s coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Ovince Saint Preux. Verbal agreements are reportedly in place to have Reyes take on Volkan Oezdemir at UFC on ESPN+ 5 on March 16.

Dominick Reyes Shoots For The Stars

“The Devastator” recently appeared on MMAJunkie Radio. During his appearance, Reyes said that he hopes when his time comes to challenge for the 205-pound gold, it’ll be against Jones:

“I would love to be the guy to dethrone Jones. It matters. That’s been the plan all along. I’ve kind of always wanted to fight Jones. I started fighting in 2012 and look at that – Jones was the guy then. So I’ve kind of been training for him the entire time. I want Jones to win, but I think Smith can catch him. Smith is a tough competitor. He throws those hands. If he goes out there and throws caution to wind, he might get him.”

Jones is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Smith next. The UFC wants the bout to take place on March 2 in Las Vegas. It all depends on whether or not Jones can get licensed to fight in the state of Nevada. If he can, then he’ll share the headlining spot with Smith at UFC 235.

Do you think Dominick Reyes will reach his full potential and if so, will it be enough to dethrone Jon Jones?