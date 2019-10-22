Dominick Reyes Urges Jon Jones To Ditch His ‘Special Sauce’

Dominick Reyes wants Jon Jones to bring his UFC title, not his “special sauce” if they fight.

Reyes went one-on-one with former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman this past Friday night (Oct. 18). The light heavyweight tilt headlined UFC Boston. “The Devastator” stopped Weidman in the first round and called for a bout with light heavyweight champion Jones.

Dominick Reyes Tells Jon Jones To Abandon ‘Special Sauce’

Reyes appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and took a dig at Jones’ drug-testing history (via MMAMania.com).

“Jon has a bad habit of letting his habits get the best of him. I don’t want any part of that, I just want the belt. Let’s party, do it in the Octagon. Just bring the belt, don’t bring anything else,” he said.

“Don’t bring any of your special stuff, your special sauce, as they would say. Just bring your belt, that’s all I want. Let’s run it bro, see who falls. If you want to talk all that, let’s run it if you want the smoke, let’s run it.”

Jones tested positive for cocaine back in 2015 and entered rehab. Benzoylecgonine was not banned out of competition under the World Anti-Doping Agency. He later failed a UFC 200 drug test, but it was determined that “Bones” ingested tainted male enhancement supplements. He then failed another drug test when a trace amount of turinabol was found in his system, overturning his UFC 214 win.