Dominick Reyes Lays Out Keys To Victory Against Volkan Oezdemir At UFC London

Dominick Reyes believes he’ll be comfortable in any position against Volkan Oezdemir.

The light heavyweight bruisers are set to collide on March 16 for UFC London. Reyes vs. Oezdemir will be held inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Headlining that card will be a welterweight scrap between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal.

Reyes Goes Over Potential Path To Victory

Reyes was a guest on BJPenn Radio. During his appearance, “The Devastator” said that he will explore any option presented to him when he meets “No Time:”

“As always, I’ll go wherever the fight takes me and I’ll win wherever it takes me. If an opportunity arises for a take down, I’m not going to be opposed to taking it. I’m a martial artist and I pride myself on being a complete martial artist. I know you guys haven’t seen much of my ground game because my striking is so effective, but it’s there and if the opportunity arises, well you could see me on top of Volkan for five, ten minutes. Cormier did it, Smith did it, but when you lose a fight, you, you try to shore up your game, your deficiencies. I don’t think Volkan is the guy that’s not going to shore up his game.”

Reyes did note that he enjoys exchanging strikes and he isn’t afraid to get into a firefight with Oezdemir. The 10-0 Reyes has only gone the distance twice in his professional mixed martial arts career. If he can top Oezdemir, then a top five opponent will likely be next for “The Devastator.”

Do you think Dominick Reyes will get the job done against Volkan Oezdemir?