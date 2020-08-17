Monday, August 17, 2020

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Dominick Reyes & Jan Blachowicz

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Reyes and Blachowicz will share the Octagon in a light heavyweight clash. The key to what the two will be fighting for boils down to a decision from UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. As of now, Jones hasn’t decided if he will stick with competing at 205 pounds or move up to the heavyweight division.

“Breaking: A 205-pound fight between Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) and Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) is in the works for Sept. 26. The fight is nearly agreed to, but the stakes are being worked out. UFC is working with current champ Jon Jones right now to figure out his next move.”

Reyes holds the number one spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. Blachowicz sits at the number three position. Reyes suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career to Jon Jones back in February. Blachowicz is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Jones and the UFC have been at a standstill. “Bones” threatened to vacate his light heavyweight gold and sit on the sidelines for multiple years unless he gets a satisfactory deal from the UFC. Things appear to be looking up as Jones expressed his interest in competing at heavyweight on social media during the UFC 252 broadcast.

Okamoto has noted that just because Reyes vs. Blachowicz is locked doesn’t mean Jones will get a heavyweight title shot at Stipe Miocic right away. He also mentioned that Francis Ngannou is still in play for the championship opportunity. White told reporters that Jones won’t be leapfrogging Ngannou for the heavyweight title shot.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Eye Poke Doesn’t Take Away From Stipe Miocic’s UFC 252 Win

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe an eye poke in the UFC 252 main event can be used as an excuse.
Read more
UFC

Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler. Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He's...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Stands By Retirement Plans After UFC 252 Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to retire on top. In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Stipe Miocic...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

UFC 252 Medical Suspensions: Cormier & O’Malley Facing Lengthy Sits

The UFC 252 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on Aug. 15. UFC 252 was held inside...
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones Says He’s Vacated UFC Light Heavyweight Title

It looks like Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones had been ruling the roost...
Read more
MMA

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear. ESPN's Brett Okamoto...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Expresses Gratitude In Statement Following UFC 252

Daniel Cormier is grateful after competing for the final time. Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship...
Read more
MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov Unsure Of Retirement Plans

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't sure when he'll retire. Nurmagomedov has been perfect throughout his MMA career. "The...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Eye Poke Doesn’t Take Away From Stipe Miocic’s UFC 252 Win

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe an eye poke in the UFC 252 main event can be used as an excuse.
Read more
UFC

Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff Reported For October Showdown

Edson Barboza will remain on the October 10 card, but will not be taking on Jeremy Stephens as reported.
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
UFC

Dana White ‘Would Love’ To Meet With Michael Chandler

Dana White is interested in meeting with Michael Chandler. Chandler has been the face of Bellator for years. He's...
Read more
UFC

Marlon Vera Says Sean O’Malley Stoppage Wasn’t Early: ‘He Was Out’

Marlon Vera doesn't believe the Sean O'Malley stoppage was early. In the co-main event of UFC 252, O'Malley was...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Stands By Retirement Plans After UFC 252 Loss

Daniel Cormier was looking to retire on top. In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Stipe Miocic...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube