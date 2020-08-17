Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Reyes and Blachowicz will share the Octagon in a light heavyweight clash. The key to what the two will be fighting for boils down to a decision from UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. As of now, Jones hasn’t decided if he will stick with competing at 205 pounds or move up to the heavyweight division.

Breaking: A 205-pound fight between Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) and Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) is in the works for Sept. 26. The fight is nearly agreed to, but the stakes are being worked out. UFC is working with current champ Jon Jones right now to figure out his next move. pic.twitter.com/lHy7GUfX2Q — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 17, 2020

“Breaking: A 205-pound fight between Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) and Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) is in the works for Sept. 26. The fight is nearly agreed to, but the stakes are being worked out. UFC is working with current champ Jon Jones right now to figure out his next move.”

Reyes holds the number one spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings. Blachowicz sits at the number three position. Reyes suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career to Jon Jones back in February. Blachowicz is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Jones and the UFC have been at a standstill. “Bones” threatened to vacate his light heavyweight gold and sit on the sidelines for multiple years unless he gets a satisfactory deal from the UFC. Things appear to be looking up as Jones expressed his interest in competing at heavyweight on social media during the UFC 252 broadcast.

Okamoto has noted that just because Reyes vs. Blachowicz is locked doesn’t mean Jones will get a heavyweight title shot at Stipe Miocic right away. He also mentioned that Francis Ngannou is still in play for the championship opportunity. White told reporters that Jones won’t be leapfrogging Ngannou for the heavyweight title shot.