Dominick Reyes vs. OSP Reported for UFC 229

Ovince Saint Preux will reportedly be looking to close the gate on another rising lightweight prospect, as Tom Taylor of BJPenn.com reports that a bout between Saint Preux and undefeated light heavyweight prospect Dominick Reyes is in the works for UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There have been multiple dominoes that have begun falling in place for the UFC 229 pay per view ever since the announcement of the Khabib/McGregor superfight as the event headliner. This light heavyweight bout is the latest of these dominoes in what is likely to be a bout that makes it to the main card of the October pay per view.

If finalized, this bout will feature two ranked light heavyweights in another bout between the old guard and the new breed. 35-year-old Saint Preux is coming off the thwarting of another prospect in the division, Tyson Pedro, via first-round submission at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards. He also stopped Corey Anderson last year by third-round KO. Reports now state that OSP will turn his attention to another 20-something when he looks to hand 9-0 Dominick Reyes his first loss in the sport.

This will be only the 10th professional fight for 28-year-old Dominick Reyes, who is currently 3-0 in the UFC, with all three wins coming by way of first round stoppage. These performances have been enough to already hoist Reyes up to the #12 position in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. Reyes holds victories in the promotion over Joachim Christensen, Jeremy Kimball, and Jared Cannonier. Should Reyes and OSP make it to the Octagon October 6th in Las Vegas, the toughest test in Reyes young MMA career will be waiting for him.

