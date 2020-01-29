Dominick Reyes Wary Of Eye Pokes Going Into Jon Jones Bout

Dominick Reyes is well aware that Jon Jones’ reach advantage could lead to eye pokes.

We’ve seen Jones’ opponents in the past run into this problem. MMA referees aren’t known for being strict when it comes to the foul and usually only give out warnings. Reyes was even poked in the eye while preparing for his Feb. 8 clash with “Bones.”

Reyes Speaks On Potential Eye Pokes Against Jones

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Reyes said that the situation is pretty much out of his hands and it’s up to him to avoid running into Jones’ fingers.

“It’s something where it is what it is. Not much I can do about it except give the referee an advanced “hey man, please look out for this, he’s notorious for this,” Reyes said. “It’s going to be hard for me to get in. I’m not going to run my face directly into fingers. It is what it is. It’s just another challenge that he presents.

“I think more than just the fingers being outstretched is that he stays busy with that lead hand. I think that’s what keeps guys at bay, he paws with it and he paws exactly at his range. That’s been a gigantic weapon of his. It sets up the rest of his arsenal. It helps him find his range.”

