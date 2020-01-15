Donald Cerrone Addresses Injury Speculation Ahead Of UFC 246

Donald Cerrone has responded to concerns of his limp on a recent edition of UFC Embedded.

“Cowboy” is set to take on Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246 this Saturday night (Jan. 18). Cerrone vs. McGregor will be contested at welterweight. The action is being held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Talks Injury Speculation

Many have speculated that Cerrone is hiding an injury after being seen walking with a limp on UFC Embedded. “Cowboy” addressed the situation to media members (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I knew that was going to come up. People are good. Put a little limp, what if I was walking with a drawl? Or maybe I stepped on a Lego? I got a kid now. No, I’m good. No, I’m fine. I just kicked a pad funny, it was just a funny nothing, you know,” Cerrone said.

Cerrone is hoping to rebound from back-to-back TKO losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. McGregor hasn’t won an MMA bout since Nov. 2016. He also hasn’t been seen in action since Oct. 2018.

