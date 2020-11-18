Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Donald Cerrone Announces Return To Lightweight: ‘I’m Gonna Give It My All’

By Cole Shelton

Donald Cerrone is moving back down to lightweight.

Cerrone, who has been fighting at welterweight for the last three fights and is currently 0-4-1 in his last five. Yet, for “Cowboy” he is looking to give lightweight one final run to the top.

“Everyone talking about I should slow down or I should stop. I want to retire when I want to retire. I don’t care what everyone else will say,” Cerrone said in a video on his YouTube channel. “Realistically I probably got a couple of years left, and that’s probably four or five fights left in me. Who knows. I’m gonna go back to ’55 and make a run. Let’s go. It’s brutal, man, it’s hard. It’s tough. It’s a lot of dedication, it’s a lot of teamwork. If I’m gonna do it and make a run, I’m gonna give it my all. I don’t want to half-ass it. I want to bunker down. … It would suck to remember the last bits of my fight career when I’m old and I’m like, ‘Man, I should have gave it a try. I should have ridden the wave and [not] slacked the last part of my career and regretted it. Just tighten it up, rock it, do it. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work but at least I tried.”

Cerrone has had the most success at lightweight so it will be good to see him there. However, Dana White said he wanted to see him retire after his last fight but Cowboy plans on going for another for to five more fights.

ViaTheMacLife

