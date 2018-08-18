Donald Cerrone avoids death after a dive in Mexico went horribly wrong.

Cerrone has been a fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for many years. “Cowboy” has run into a rough skid as of late, going 1-4 in his last five outings. Even with the bump in the road, Cerrone still feels he has plenty of fight left in him. Fortunately, he’ll get a chance to turn things around inside the Octagon after a near-fatal diving accident.

Donald Cerrone Avoids Disaster Following Dive in Mexico

Cerrone recently went diving in Mexico. He took to Instagram to reveal that things got bad and could’ve been much worse if he didn’t act quickly:

“Today I can honestly say I’m happy to be alive. We had catastrophic worst case scenario on our dive. Total silt out, lost the cave line and lost my buddy, couldn’t see my own hands. (It) was the most scariest moment to this day in my life. I remember kissing Danger and Lindsay and saying ‘I’ll see y’all soon, don’t worry daddy’s coming home!!!!’ Told the grim reaper, ‘not today motherf*cker. I’m figuring this the f*ck out and coming home!!'”

Cerrone is set to take on Mike Perry at the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show on Nov. 10. The two will collide inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will go one-one-one with Chan Sung Jung. Also on tap is a flyweight battle between Ray Borg and Joseph Benavidez.

Do you think Donald Cerrone should pull back on his wild adventures outside of the Octagon?