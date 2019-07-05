Donald Cerrone Begging For Tony Ferguson And Says UFC Is ‘Open To It’

Donald Cerrone is eyeing his next fight. “Cowboy” wants to run things back against Tony Ferguson after their first fight ended prematurely after Cerrone blew his nose in between rounds that swelled up his eye. That resulted in a doctor’s stoppage and a win for Ferguson back at UFC 238.

“Tony Ferguson rematch, I’m begging for it,” Cerrone told MMA Junkie Radio. “August, hopefully no later than September. I can’t fight any later than September, because now I’m running into not being able to get two more at the end of the year.”

Not only does Donald Cerrone want the fight, but he says the Ultimate Fighting Championship is also interested in running things back. UFC president, Dana White mentioned it briefly after the fight, but there has been no talk of it since then.

However, many believe Tony Ferguson should be fighting the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. “El Cucuy” is on an insane winning streak and is a former interim champion and finally deserves to get his UFC title shot.

But, if Donald Cerrone is to be believed, Cerrone-Ferguson 2 may happen before then, whether Tony Ferguson likes it or not.