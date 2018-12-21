Donald Cerrone Believes Conor McGregor’s Team is in Interested in Potential Fight

Donald Cerrone believes that a money fight against former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is possible.

This was a potential fight was talked about before the UFC announced Cerrone’s next opponent. The former title contender is slated to make a return to lightweight which will be his first fight at the weight class in three years when he fights Alexander Hernandez at UFC Fight Night on ESPN+1 that is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Since 2016, he had been fighting at welterweight. McGregor is still under an indefinite suspension for the post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 229 and thus, his career has been put on hold. However, there was talk about a possible fight between Cerrone and McGregor was discussed at one point.

With that said, Cerrone stated in an interview that he still thinks this is a fight that could still happen. In fact, not only is his interest in making it happen still alive but he thinks the UFC and McGregor’s team have the same mindset.

“I think [McGregor’s] side is interested in it, I know I’m very interested, and for the UFC, that’s a money fight,” Cerrone told ESPN. “By no means am I overlooking Alex. I’m focused on getting through him, and Conor is potentially what’s next.

“I don’t see why he would turn the fight down. I’m interested to see how it all plays out. I’m pretty sure Conor and I will be meeting in the Octagon soon.”

If Cerrone gets a win over Hernandez at this show and McGregor gets a light punishment by the NSAC then there’s always a chance the UFC decides to book this bout.