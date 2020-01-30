Donald Cerrone Blasts Fans Who Think He Took A Dive At UFC 246

Donald Cerrone is going off on those who believe he took a dive against Conor McGregor.

“Cowboy” did battle with McGregor in the main event of UFC 246. Cerrone was stopped in 40 seconds via TKO. Cerrone has received criticism for his performance, including from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith who called the performance “atrocious” on SportsCenter.

“I’m quite disgusted,” Smith said. “Let me be very, very clear: I’m honored to be up here with you guys. I’m a spectator watching the sport. I expected to see more than 40 seconds. I predicted McGregor was going to win this fight inside of two rounds. I thought he would take him out.

“Here’s the deal: 15 seconds in, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was done. He got hit with those shoulders in the clinch, and he was done. It looked like he gave up. It was just an atrocious performance on his part.”

Donald Cerrone Fires Back At Dive Accusations

Perhaps the most egregious criticism for Cerrone is the accusation that he took a dive. In the comment section of an Instagram post, Cerrone responded to fans who voiced this opinion (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Fan #1: After that big payday to take a dive you have to live free.

Cerrone: Take a dive you stupid motherf*cker?? Who you think your talking to? Get a f*cking life.

“Fan #2: Live free and get beat for money.

Cerone: You think that’s funny? You feel like I’m the kind of Man that would sell my soul? Do me a favor and unfollow me if that’s how you feel.”