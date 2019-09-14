Donald Cerrone Chimes In On BMF Title Bout Between Diaz & Masvidal

Donald Cerrone has given his two cents on the BMF title bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Cerrone, who many consider to be the original BMF, doesn’t have sour grapes over not being involved in the special one-time only title bout. In fact, “Cowboy” has praise for the Stockton native and “Gamebred.” Cerrone is no stranger to either man, as he has competed against both of them and fell short in those outings.

Cerrone Talks BMF Title Bout Between Diaz & Masvidal

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Cerrone said that the UFC 244 main event between Diaz and Masvidal is one that fans are eagerly anticipating.

“It’s all good man. It is what it is,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting. “Doesn’t do me any good complaining about it. Masvidal and Diaz, they’re both badass dudes, so good for them. That’ll be a fight everyone wants to see.”

For Cerrone, all that matters is to have the UFC lightweight title around his waist before walking away from mixed martial arts competition.

“There wasn’t really a moment that changed it for me,” he said. “I just thought the last thing to do in my legacy is definitely to earn the title. It sucks to have all these achievements and this great career and not end up with that. It’s something that I need.”

Tonight (Sept. 14), “Cowboy” will meet Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC Vancouver. Stick with MMA News as we’ll be providing live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.