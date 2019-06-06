Donald Cerrone Chooses Between Conor McGregor & Title Shot

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is chasing the world title, not the money. For that reason, any hopes or expectations of facing Conor McGregor are now a thing of the past (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“No (I’m going to go with the title),” Cerrone said without pause during a media scrum at UFC 238 open workouts. “Conor’s had his shot. Sit your ass down now. (I’ll) take the belt.”

Donald Cerrone’s demand for McGregor to sit down chimes with another top-5 lightweight, Justin Gaethje, who currently finds himself in a similar position as Cerrone was earlier this year: impatiently waiting for Conor McGregor to become active again instead of stalling movement within the top 5 of the division.

Conor McGregor recently revealed a left-hand injury, so even if Cerrone would prefer a McGregor bout, he would likely continue to wait, which is the antithesis of what Donald Cerrone is about. A testament to this is the fact that Cerrone will return to action just one month after defeating Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC Ottawa against #2-ranked Tony Ferguson, whom Cerrone intends to batter in a similar fashion as he did Iaquinta. And Ferguson’s style will give Cerrone the opportunity to do just that, he believes:

“I think Tony’s style puts him in danger a lot, so we’ll see if he can take the punishment,” Cerrone said. “His standup (is dangerous). You can’t see his strikes coming, his punches. Him moving backwards he’s not very good, though.”

Which would you rather have: a UFC world title shot or a money fight against Conor McGregor?