Donald Cerrone On Conor McGregor Bout: ‘The Chase Is Over’

Donald Cerrone is no longer concerned with having a big money fight with Conor McGregor.

Cerrone is scheduled to compete against Al Iaquinta on May 4. The bout will headline UFC Ottawa. “Cowboy” and McGregor had expressed mutual interest in a bout and UFC president Dana White was even open to the match-up. A July return for McGregor couldn’t materialize, however.

Cerrone Moving On From McGregor

“Cowboy” spoke to MMAJunkie.com ahead of his Saturday night showdown. Cerrone said that he is no longer clamoring to share the Octagon with McGregor:

“The chase is over. It’s done. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not going to wait. Let’s go.’”

Cerrone is unsure if the opportunity to face McGregor will pop up again, but it isn’t a matter of life or death for him:

“Who knows, man. I’ll take it if it does, of course. If not, we’ll take whoever’s next. I love my job. I love fighting.”

Cerrone is looking to extend his winning streak to three. He’s earned finishes over Alex Hernandez and Mike Perry. Some are calling Cerrone’s recent outings a resurgence as “Cowboy” had gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

As for McGregor, White plans to meet the “Notorious” one in Los Angeles. A planned Miami meeting didn’t pan out. McGregor has said in the past that he wants ownership stake in the UFC, something White insists will not happen.