Donald Cerrone To Conor McGregor: ‘Get A Grip On Life, Bro’

Donald Cerrone still has his sights set on Conor McGregor after all.

Cerrone turned in a brilliant performance against Al Iaquinta at UFC Ottawa. “Cowboy” was able to land more significant strikes and even dropped Iaquinta a couple of times. Cerrone was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Cerrone Targets McGregor Bout

Cerrone and McGregor once expressed mutual interest in a bout, but the “Notorious” one couldn’t come to terms with the UFC for a July return. “Cowboy” insisted that he wasn’t chasing McGregor anymore, but after UFC Ottawa he’s still vying for that fight (via Damon Martin):

“Get a grip on life, bro. Let’s go. Put your bank account against my bank account. Oh s—t, he’ll see my bank account and be like ‘I spent that at the bar’. July 4th, Conor McGregor. Let’s go, dude, let’s go. I would definitely derail for Conor. But Conor’s [ranked] No. 2 so it wouldn’t not make sense to fight him. I would love my next fight to be for a title but if Conor comes in, let’s go.”

UFC president Dana White plans to meet with McGregor in Los Angeles. A scheduled meeting in Miami didn’t pan out. McGregor has been longing for ownership stake in the UFC, something White says won’t happen.