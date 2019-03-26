Donald Cerrone Believes Conor McGregor’s Retirement Is Ploy To Stay Relevant

Donald Cerrone isn’t buying Conor McGregor’s retirement announcement.

McGregor took to Twitter recently and claimed he was walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts. This came as a surprise to some, but it’s not the first time McGregor said he’s hanging up his gloves. Back in April 2016, McGregor said he decided to retire young and thanked the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the “cheese.” McGregor stuck around for a rematch with Nate Diaz and lightweight title bouts with Eddie Alvarez and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘Cowboy’ Has A Theory On McGregor’s ‘Retirement’

Donald Cerrone spoke to ESPN and gave his take on whether or not McGregor is truly done with MMA competition (via LowKickMMA.com):

“We saw it last night actually, we were up. I didn’t believe it. I don’t think it’s happening. I really don’t. I think it’s just a ploy to stay relevant. I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Cerrone went on to say that while McGregor seemed down for a bout against him, things got quiet on the “Notorious” one’s side:

“We were like ‘yes, absolutely, lets go.’ Then all of a sudden, he speaks to the UFC, we were supposed to get a fight – they wanted it for April, he said he wouldn’t be ready for April, lets push back for July, and then he just went radio silent. Couldn’t hear from him, couldn’t get ahold of him. It was crazy, it’s like, he was all for it, and then just went radio silent. I don’t know what the deal is, I don’t know what’s going on with him or what the plan is, but I don’t think he’s going anywhere. He might stay away for a little bit but he’ll be back.”

A report from the New York Times surfaced, claiming that McGregor is under investigation for sexual assault in Ireland. A spokeswoman from McGregor’s team called the situation a rumor.