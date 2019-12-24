Donald Cerrone Dismisses Reports Of Training With Duke Roufus

Donald Cerrone has denied reports of training with Duke Roufus ahead of his showdown with Conor McGregor.

“Cowboy” and the “Notorious” one will do battle in the main event of UFC 246 on Jan. 18. Renowned coach Duke Roufus said that Cerrone was prepared to visit Roufusport to do “a little training” after Christmas. Roufus made the claim during an appearance on The Luke Thomas Show (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Kind of interesting note, I’ll switch gears, Paul Felder and Anthony [Pettis], you know they’re friends with Cowboy Cerrone, so I’m going to be getting a visit right after Christmas from Cowboy. He’s coming out to do a little training with us, and I’m pretty excited about it actually.”

Cerrone addressed the claim when speaking to MMAJunkie.com and took his frustration out on media members.

“Those reports are not accurate,” Cerrone told MMA Junkie. “I’m not sure where that came. I heard it also. I’m like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m going to Duke Roufus’, huh?’ It’s just another clickbait from you guys. I love you media mother(expletives). Anything you guys can grasp your (expletive) hands on you’ll do it.”

“I’m the (expletive) horse,” Cerrone said. “I say I’m going nowhere. Same old song and dance (for this training camp), baby.”

Cerrone was once on the Jackson-Wink team, but a nasty split from Mike Winkeljohn ended that relationship. “Cowboy” established his own MMA gym in 2014 called the BMF Ranch.