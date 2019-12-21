Donald Cerrone Explains Lack Of Trash Talk With Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone isn’t interested in trading barbs with Conor McGregor, just leather.

Cerrone and McGregor are set to collide on Jan. 18 in the main event of UFC 246. This will be McGregor’s first bout since an Oct. 2018 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. As for “Cowboy” he’s hoping to get back in the win column after suffering two straight TKO losses.

Cerrone Talks Lack Of Trash Talk With McGregor

When you look at the UFC’s hype videos, you’ll often see banter between Cerrone and McGregor from a 2015 press conference. Outside of that moment, things have been cordial between “Cowboy” and the “Notorious” one. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Cerrone explained why that is the case.

“I’m kind of a straight shooter,” Cerrone said. “I’m not a guy that talks (expletive) much. I don’t do anything crazy out in the public or outlandish that he would have bad things to say. What crazy thing can he come up with that he can say?”

Cerrone went on to say that he isn’t interested in taking a jab at McGregor’s personal life.

“I’m not going to talk badly about him,” Cerrone said. “I don’t really care. He does his life and whatever he wants to do he can. I’m just as wild and crazy as him, but in a different way. The media keep asking me, ‘What do you think of the trouble he gets in?’ The guy lives under a microscope. Anything he does people want to blow up and make a big deal about it. That’s his life. I would never even dig at something like that. Hell, no.

“Only goddamn thing I’m talking about is fighting only. Anything outside of it – that’s you. You do what you want to do. You want to meet me in the cage and fight – fighting that’s a whole different thing – but I’m not going to bring up anything from the past or anything he’s done outside the octagon. What the dude has done inside of the cage, and what he’s done for the sport is amazing. I’m honored to fight a guy like him and it’s going to be one hell of a battle and I’m looking forward to it.”

UFC 246 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also taking place on the main card will be a lightweight tilt between Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira. Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm will collide with Raquel Pennington. Also, strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso will share the Octagon.