Donald Cerrone Eyeing Return To The Octagon In March Or April

Donald Cerrone is looking to return to the Octagon sooner than many expected after his knockout loss to Conor McGregor.

In the main event of UFC 246, “Cowboy” was getting the big fight he desired for years when he was taking on McGregor. Yet, the fight did not go his way as he was knocked out in 40-seconds. The fight was over before it could even start for Cerrone.

Now, many expected Cowboy to take a few months off to heal up his injuries. That appears to not be the case as he took to social media to say he’s looking to return in March or April.

“What you thinking Danger?? We should fight in March or April?,” he wrote in the caption.

Donald Cerrone is now riding a three-fight losing streak. He was knocked out by Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in the fights before. When he moved back down to lightweight he had immediate success with a knockout win over Alexander Hernandez and then a decision win over Al Iaquinta.

Who Cerrone may fight upon his return is unknown at this time. But, there is no question Cowboy needs a win. Whether or not he will return to lightweight next is to be seen. But, the fan-favorite is looking to return sooner than most anticipated.