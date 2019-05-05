Donald Cerrone Felt ‘Terrible’ At The Start Of Al Iaquinta Bout

Donald Cerrone had a stellar performance at UFC Ottawa, but he didn’t feel quite right to start the bout.

Cerrone and Iaquinta did battle last night (May 4) in the main event of UFC Ottawa. “Cowboy” and “Raging” went the distance. Cerrone found a home for his jab, landed more significant strikes, and dropped Iaquinta twice on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Cerrone Says He Didn’t Have Ideal Start In Ottawa

Speaking to reporters following UFC Ottawa, Cerrone said he didn’t have the best start (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was telling my corners, I felt terrible starting that fight. I couldn’t find it, back in the locker room I didn’t want to warm up. I didn’t want to get ready, I didn’t want to hit pads, I didn’t want to wrestle. I didn’t want to fight until the second round. People always say I’m a slow starter and, ‘What Cowboy are you going to get?’ And we train hard, we train so hard and we try and find for our opponents to beat us so that we can show up and beat them on our worst day. And today was my worst day.

“Thank God it’s been 41 fights in Zuffa that I’ve been here because I was able to, like, fake it ‘til you make it, ‘cause you fake it long enough and you find it. In the second round it was like, there it is and let’s go to work. It’s just tough, because I think the younger me would have quit. It’s just crazy, there’s like memes out there of lions with little cubs saying, ‘I would have quit until I realized who was watching’ and it was like, yeah, motherf*cker, let’s go.”

MMA News provided live coverage of UFC Ottawa last night. Peep the homepage for results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.