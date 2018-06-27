Donald Cerrone Says He’s Got At Least Five More Years Left to Fight

Donald Cerrone doesn’t plan on hanging up his gloves anytime soon.

Cerrone took on Leon Edwards this past Saturday (June 23). The welterweight tilt served as UFC Singapore‘s main event. After five rounds of action, Edwards was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

While the bout was close, “Cowboy” now falls to 1-4 in his last five outings. Cerrone has fallen to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, Darren Till, and now Edwards. “Cowboy” was finished in brutal fashion by Masvidal and Till.

At the age of 35 and with 45 professional mixed martial arts bouts under his belt, many have been calling for Cerrone to retire. Don’t expect the holder of five “Performance of the Night” and three “Fight of the Night” bonuses to heed that advice.

Cerrone said he’s got plenty left in the tank (via MMA Weekly):

“I have so many fights left in me. If tonight was my last fight, I’d be upset, but I’m gonna go until the UFC says, Cowboy, enough bro. I love where the sport is going. I’m gonna stay here and keep fighting until they tell me I can’t anymore. This old dog has still got a lot in me. I stood there five rounds and gave it hell, and with a smile on my face. At least five more years, literally, until the UFC says no more.”

Cerrone last emerged victorious against Yancy Medeiros earlier this year. “Cowboy” is the 12th ranked UFC welterweight following his loss to Edwards. Before his 1-4 skid, Cerrone won four straight bouts. In that span he defeated Alex Oliveira, Patrick Cote, Rick Story, and Matt Brown. In all four victories, Cerrone got the finish.

Do you think Donald Cerrone should retire?