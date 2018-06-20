Donald Cerrone Gives Advice to ‘Arrogant’ Leon Edwards

Donald Cerrone has decided to give some advice to his next opponent inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

The former title contender is slated to fight up and coming contender Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout that will headline UFC Singapore (UFC Fight Night 132) this coming weekend.

Cerrone scored a first round TKO victory in his latest bout with the Las Vegas-based promotion over up and coming contender Yancy Medeiros in the main event of the UFC Austin event that took place at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, which snapped a three fight losing streak.

While doing a recent interview to promote the upcoming event, Cerrone offered some advice to Edwards with how he handles himself as a pro-MMA fighter.

“He’s a real arrogant, cocky motherf*cker, to be honest with you,” Cerrone said of Edwards to MMA Fighting. “So, I don’t know, we’ll see, but I’m not too impressed with him at all.”



“We were out doing a media tour, he was just really vocal and angry the whole time, just wanted to be mad and had nothing but just rude-ass comments to say,” Cerrone explained. “I was like, damn, man, I’m a f*cking veteran in this sport. You’re talking about you’re just going to steamroll me, and I’m old, you’re new. And it’s like, damn, okay, sure. I told him, ‘You’re gonna have to go home and tell your momma an old, slow dude beat your ass.’ That’s alright though.



“He’s not that bold, he’s not talking sh*t to my face like that,” Cerrone added. “I’ll beat the f*ck outta anybody. I’ll f*cking kick the sh*t outta you, let’s not get that confused. [He’s trying to] convince himself,” Cerrone said. “He’s saying that I’m trying to become his friend because that way I feel like the beating is just going to be less. I was like, oh my God, you’re so weird.”

This event is set to take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 8 a.m. ET while the preliminary card will be broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass at 4:30 a.m. ET.



“I tried to explain to him, I said, ‘Look, man. The Colby Covington approach, you look like a f*cking asshole. You look like a complete f*cking dick. Why would you want that? Why would you want people to think that you’re a dick? Be a good guy. Why would you want to be the angry fighter?’ Like, sure, fighting is what we do in our sport, but, dude, we’re also cool people.



“Conor (McGregor) is a whole different demon, that son of a b*tch went in there and did it and backed it all up. That’s a whole different animal of its own. But Colby [and others are] trying to emulate it and I don’t know what the hell’s going on.”

