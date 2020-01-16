Donald Cerrone Has Fiery Response To Those Who Think He’ll Choke Against Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone is daring skeptics to keep doubting his ability to produce in big fights.

Cerrone is due for a massive bout this Saturday night (Jan. 18). He’ll be sharing the Octagon with Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cerrone Has A Message For Those Who Think He’s A Choke Artist

A knock on Cerrone from fans and even media members is that he falls short in pivotal bouts. During the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference, “Cowboy” offered a response (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“He’s the two-time, belt-holding champ, so you could definitely say this is, to date, the toughest battle,” Cerrone said. “I’m stoked, man, because this is, ‘Cowboy, can you fight the big fight? You never make it on the big fight.’ Well, motherf*cker, here’s the biggest one. Let’s see.”

“Cowboy” went on to blast analysts who think that McGregor is a lost puppy when it comes to the grappling game.

“For all you analysts and experts that are out there asking these questions, you would be f*cking stupid to think this man doesn’t have a wrestling defense, or some kind of grappling defense, so for me to just walk in and just go, ‘Oh, I’m going to take him down and submit him,’ get a f*cking real life, man,” Cerrone said. “We’re going to go there and fight our asses off. That’s what’s going to happen.”

Will Donald Cerrone rise to the occasion this weekend?