UFC Fighter Donald Cerrone Hints at Lightweight Return

Donald Cerrone may take a trip back to 155 pounds.

Cerrone is coming off a close but unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. The two did battle in the main event of UFC Singapore. The action was held inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The defeats means “Cowboy” has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. He’s been finished in two of those losses. He suffered brutal TKO defeats at the hands of Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till. His losses to Robbie Lawler and Edwards were via unanimous decision, but they weren’t blowouts.

Still, there were some fans who called for Cerrone’s retirement. The 12th ranked UFC welterweight responded by saying he’s got at least five more years of fighting left in him. Cerrone says he’ll make an exception if the UFC urges him to retire.

Cerrone took to Instagram to hint at a return to lightweight:

Cerrone is a former title challenger in the lightweight division. At one point, Cerrone was on an eight-fight winning streak in the lightweight division. The run earned “Cowboy” a shot at the lightweight title held by Rafael dos Anjos at the time. After being finished in the first round via TKO, Cerrone made the move up to welterweight.

Do you think Donald Cerrone can find success if he returns to lightweight?