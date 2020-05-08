Donald Cerrone Isn’t Concerned With Stephen A. Smith’s Comments

Donald Cerrone says he hasn’t been paying attention to the hoopla surrounding Stephen A. Smith’s remarks on his UFC 246 performance.

Back in January, Cerrone shared the Octagon with Conor McGregor. Some believed that “Cowboy” was handpicked for McGregor’s return, while others felt Cerrone had a shot at upsetting the “Notorious” one. Ultimately, Cerrone was stopped via TKO in 40 seconds.

‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Unconcerned With Stephen A.’s Comments

ESPN personality Stephen A. has been critical of Cerrone’s performance and went as far as to say it was “atrocious.” Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Cerrone said he has been avoiding the hoopla.

“It doesn’t define me,” Cerrone told MMA Fighting when asked about the criticism he faced after the McGregor fight. “I look myself in the mirror, I don’t give a sh*t what the people at home say. I don’t pay attention. I don’t read nothing, I don’t watch nothing. I don’t get on social media and see what people have to say.

“I think I’m really good at staying the hell away from that. I got my ranch that I live. I’ve got so much life going on that I don’t any idea what the people that don’t have life going on have to say.”

This Saturday night (May 9), Cerrone will have a chance to redeem himself. He will go one-on-one with Anthony Pettis on the main card of UFC 249. This will be a rematch as Pettis scored a first-round TKO victory over Cerrone back in Jan. 2013. This time, their bout will be contested at welterweight.

MMA News will be bringing you live coverage of UFC 249. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Peep the homepage for weigh-in results and predictions once those are posted.