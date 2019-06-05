UFC 238’s Donald Cerrone Says Maturity Is Key To His Recent Success

Donald Cerrone believes his growth as a fighter and a person has led the way to his recent success.

This Saturday night (June 8), Cerrone will take on Tony Ferguson inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 238. Many believe the winner could put themselves in prime position for a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

‘Cowboy’ Credits Maturity For Recent Success

Cerrone told MMAJunkie.com that it’s his maturity that deserves credit for his three-fight winning streak:

“I don’t think that’s the secret weapon. It’s not like, ‘Oh, he has a kid now, now he’s fighting for something.’ No, just I think I’ve matured a lot with age and as a fighter. Now it’s time. Years ago I’d like, ‘I don’t care about the title, I just want to fight every weekend.’ Now it’s time. It’s what I want. I’m going to go get it, I’m going to keep it, then I’m going to jump off on top.”

In his current streak, Cerrone has beaten Mike Perry, Alex Hernandez, and Al Iaquinta. It’s a swift turnaround for “Cowboy,” as he had gone 1-4 in his last five outings prior to the start of his streak.