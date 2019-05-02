Donald Cerrone Discusses Myth Of Conor McGregor Payday

Donald Cerrone doesn’t understand those who think fighting Conor McGregor means a big payday.

Cerrone is set to clash with Al Iaquinta this Saturday night (May 4). The bout will headline UFC Ottawa. Cerrone had expressed interest in a July bout with McGregor, but talks fell apart when the “Notorious” one asked for UFC shares in order to agree to a co-main event spot.

Cerrone Discusses Myth Of McGregor Payday

Speaking to reporters, “Cowboy” made it clear that fighting McGregor doesn’t exactly lead to a life-changing payday (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t know about this payday talk. Everyone thinks you fight Conor, you get paid. We’re under contract, man. Now with the ESPN thing, the pay-per-view buys are already done. It’s not like we get – so it’s a big misconception. Conor might get paid. ‘Cowboy’ might get a little bump, but it’s not a $10 million night for me by any means. I need to go get this belt. That’s where the real money is. Aside from the money, I love it – fighting three, four times a year. I enjoy the training camp. I enjoy this. The whole process to me, I’m going to miss the (expletive) out of it when I’m done. Right now I’m in it, and I love it.”

Cerrone insists he’s done chasing a bout with McGregor. Stick with us this weekend for live coverage of UFC Ottawa.