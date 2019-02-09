Donald Cerrone Predicts Second-Round KO Over Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone believes he can finish Conor McGregor in the second round.

While Cerrone vs. McGregor isn’t a lock, things certainly appear to be going in that direction. Cerrone was the first one to lay down the challenge and after he finished Alex Hernandez at UFC on ESPN+ 1, he had McGregor’s attention. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White is on board with the match-up.

Donald Cerrone Makes A Prediction

Cerrone is in Australia as a guest fighter for UFC 234. A Q&A session was held ahead of fight night and “Cowboy” took some questions from fans. Cerrone talked about his excitement for the potential bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“This is a fight that I think everyone is going to love. I’m very excited to be involved with him. How am I going to beat him? I’m going to go out there and give it hell like I always do.”

As far as a prediction goes, “Cowboy” made it clear that he’s aiming for a finish:

“(My prediction is a) second-round head kick (knockout).”

Many believe that booking McGregor vs. Cerrone for “International Fight Week” is a no-brainer. McGregor’s suspension will end in April, but White has said that the “Notorious” one will not be fighting that month.

If Donald Cerrone takes on Conor McGregor, how likely is it that he can pull off the win?