Donald Cerrone Ready For Niko Price Rematch

Donald Cerrone is looking to rematch Niko Price in early 2021.

Back in September, Cerrone fought Price to a draw after Price was deducted one-point for an eye poke. After the fight, both men made it clear they wanted to run it back, but just recently it was announced Price was suspended for marijuana use and the fight was overturned to a no-contest.

Following the news of his suspension, Niko Price announced it on Instagram and Donald Cerrone was quick to comment that he will be ready for that rematch.

Niko Price: Thank you all for the support. I wanna come back ASAP when this is over in March/April. @seanshelby @ufc #ufc #florida #fighting

Donald Cerrone: I’ll be ready when you are amigo!!!

The 37-year-old, Donald Cerrone is currently just 0-4 with one no-contest in his last five. However, he has been fighting the top guys in Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Anthony Pettis. Before the losing skid, he had beaten the likes of Al Iaquinta and Alexander Hernandez.

Niko Price, meanwhile, was coming off a TKO loss to Vicente Luque before the Cowboy fight. He is just 2-2 and one no-contest in his last five but is a fan favorite and is always dangerous.