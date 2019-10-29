Donald Cerrone Says Conor McGregor Fight Is ‘Gonna Happen This Time’

Donald Cerrone is confident the rumored Conor McGregor fight will happen this time around.

McGregor recently announced he is coming back on Jan. 18 and the rumored opponent is Donald Cerrone. Of course, the two were rumored to fight earlier this year but the fight fell off. Now, “Cowboy” is confident the scrap takes place this time around.

“I think it’s gonna happen this time,” Cerrone told TMZ Sports. “I really do. Conor’s really serious about making a comeback.

“Both teams have reached out and are trying to figure it out, it’s looking good though,” he added. “This would be a huge fight, I don’t understand why his team wouldn’t want to be engaged. It’s gonna be a fun fight. He’s a great fighter. I’m not taking anything away from him by any means, he’s got a lot of punching power and it should be a good time.

“Sign the damn deal, man, let’s get this done.”

It would no doubt be a very interesting fight between two fan favorites. Should McGregor win the fight he would be one fight away from fighting for the belt, as for Cerrone a win could get him back into the title conversation and be the biggest fight to date. The bout would also be the main event as Leon Edwards recently said he has been offered Tyron Woodley as the co-main event.