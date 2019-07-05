Donald Cerrone Says Conor McGregor Won’t Sign Fight Contract

Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor have been linked to a fight since January. Following “Cowboy’s” win over Alexander Hernandez he called out the Irishman and many thought the fight was set to happen.

However, it still hasn’t happened and according to Cerrone, who appeared on MMAjunkie Radio he said he has been offered McGregor a number of times including UFC 196, where Nate Diaz stepped in.

“(A Conor McGregor matchup) has been so close so many times,” Cerrone said (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “The funny thing is, when Diaz fought McGregor, I just fought, and I was flying on that Sunday, and they called me and were like, ‘Hey, do you want the McGregor fight?’ So he turned me down back then, turned me down three or four other times now. It’s crazy to me.”

Since his win back in January, Cerrone beat Al Iaquinta and then lost to Tony Ferguson, where he is now hoping for a rematch. But, “Cowboy” would still be interested in the fight with the Irishman and doesn’t know why he won’t sign the contract/

“His last fight, we were supposed to do it, and it just deteriorated. I don’t know, he just won’t sign his end of the deal,” Cerrone said.