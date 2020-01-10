Donald Cerrone Says Conor McGregor Would Have To Cross The Line To Make Things Personal

Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor won’t get personal unless the “Notorious” one goes too far.

Cerrone and McGregor will collide on Jan. 18 at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Outside of a press conference that took place back in 2015, the two men have been cordial. McGregor once said Cerrone was as stiff as a board but going into UFC 246, it’s been nothing but respect between the two.

Cerrone Reveals What It’ll Take For McGregor To Make Things Personal

Cerrone recently told Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com that he blames the media for digging up the old press conference quotes. This is despite the fact that the UFC themselves have used those quotes to hype up the fight. “Cowboy” said that McGregor would have to target his family in order to make things personal.

“He’s the best at it. He is the best,” Cerrone said about McGregor’s trash talk. “The thing is you’d really have to go low, talk about my grandma or my kid and then it would put it on another level. You understand what I’m saying? Then I’ll just come f*ck you up in the lobby type sh*t.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to go that way. He understands that. We’re fighting, he can talk about that all he wants but don’t low blow.”

For Cerrone, he’s just happy to share the Octagon with McGregor and put on a show.

“Just like I don’t say nothing about him. I don’t care,” Cerrone said. “He lives his life out of fighting, that’s his thing. I got nothing to say about it. He’s his own man.

“I’m going to try to get in there and mix it up with him. I’m happy to welcome him back.”