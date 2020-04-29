Donald Cerrone Says ‘Cowboy’ Didn’t Show Up Against Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone admits that he didn’t put his best foot forward against Conor McGregor.

Back in January, “Cowboy” shared the Octagon with McGregor. The welterweight scrap served as the UFC 246 main event. It was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cerrone ended up losing the bout in just 40 seconds via TKO.

Cerrone Discusses Quick Loss To McGregor

In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Cerrone said that “Cowboy” simply didn’t show up on fight night (h/t BJPenn.com).

"Donald showed up; Cowboy wasn't there… Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn't want to be there. It was crazy, man."



Two days before fighting Conor McGregor, @Cowboycerrone knew that he didn't want to be there. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/4hgptzC506 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 28, 2020

“Donald showed up, Cowboy wasn’t there. The wrong guy showed up, couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up, didn’t want to be there. Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn’t want to be there. (Expletive) it was crazy man. I don’t know why, I don’t how, I don’t know how to change that, but it sucks man.

“Sometimes I show up there and I’m f***ing ready, I’m fired up and I’m ready to go, sometimes I get there and I’m like ‘I don’t even want to be here.’ So, don’t know, no idea, wish I had the answer. Two days before the fight I was f***ing like, it was just hard. When I showed up there that morning, it was like ‘Man, f**k’ I just wasn’t feeling it.”

Cerrone was criticized, most notably by Stephen A. Smith, for his performance against McGregor. Stephen A. went as far as to say Cerrone looked like he folded and wasn’t prepared for the moment. This was Cerrone’s third straight loss via TKO.

The good news for “Cowboy” is that he’ll get a chance to turn things around soon. On May 9, Cerrone will do battle with Anthony Pettis. This will be a rematch from their Jan. 2013 encounter. In that bout, Pettis earned the first-round TKO victory.