Donald Cerrone Says He’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Following UFC 249 Loss

Donald Cerrone is now on a four-fight losing streak but “Cowboy” says he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Cerrone was looking to snap his three-fight skid and put the 40-second loss to Conor McGregor behind him when he fought Anthony Pettis at UFC 249. It was a rematch seven years in the making and it was a back-and-forth fight. But, when the final horn sounded, it was Pettis who got his hand raised by unanimous decision.

After the loss, many wondered what would be next for Cerrone. Would he hang up the gloves? Or, how much fight does he have left in him? Well, Cowboy was quick to answer those questions saying he will fight again.

“Hell yes Everyone I came to throw down and do what I love!! I had a blast and I’m not going anywhere. See y’all again soon.” Cerrone wrote on Instagram.

On his losing streak, he has suffered TKO losses to Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, McGregor, and now the decision loss to Pettis. Although he is on a skid, Cerrone is still one of the biggest names in the sport so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see him want to compete again.

Who he will fight next and when that will be is to be seen. But, Cerrone makes it clear, UFC 249 will not be the last time out see Cowboy fight.