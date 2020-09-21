Monday, September 21, 2020

Donald Cerrone Says Niko Price Fight Was The ‘Worst Performance I’ve Ever Had’

By Cole Shelton

Donald Cerrone believes he had the worst performance of his career against Niko Price at UFC Vegas 11.

In the first couple of minutes, Price was landing heavy shots against ‘Cowboy’ and many thought he would score a KO win. Yet, Price had back-to-back eye pokes and was deducted a point.

Due to the point, Price and Cerrone fought to a majority draw and Cowboy was not happy with his performance.

“This is the worst performance I’ve ever had, hands down,” Cerrone said after the fight (via MMAJunkie). “I’m very upset with myself. I don’t know how else to say it, but I definitely count this as a loss. This is five in a row. And for someone who was out there fighting to keep his job, it wasn’t a very good job.”

Donald Cerrone says part of the reason why it was so bad is due to the fact his mental game was not there.

“You know, all camp, all week, I felt good,” he said. “Everything felt really good. I was hoping ‘Cowboy’ was gonna show up. And then, no. First round, I go in there – I think I was just wondering how many punches I could take until got knocked out. I had to have a serious talk to myself. There was one time that I almost dropped to a knee and I was like, ‘Oh you (expletive) (expletive)! Let’s go!’ Meanwhile, he was unloading on me!”

The hope for Cowboy is to rematch Niko Price next year. Yet, Dana White said he plans on talking to Cerrone about retiring.

ViaMMAJunkie

