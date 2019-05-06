Donald Cerrone Set New Records With UFC Ottawa Win

UFC veteran lightweight Donald Cerrone set new records with his victory over Al Iaquinta at UFC Ottawa over the weekend.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone continued his winning ways at UFC Ottawa over the weekend (Sat. May 4, 2019). Cerrone earned a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta in the main event of the night. Now, “Cowboy” hopes that a lightweight title opportunity is what’s next for him.

While we await Cerrone’s next bout announcement, we can dig deeper into his victory against Iaquinta. His performance resulted in two knockdowns on Iaquinta, which secured him the most in UFC history with 20. That pushes him ahead of the likes of Anderson Silva and Jeremy Stephens. Cerrone also set a personal best record, 138 significant strikes against Iaquinta.

That moves him to fourth place for most significant strikes landed with 1450. The only fighters ahead of him are Frankie Edgar (1463), Michael Bisping (1567), and Max Holloway though (1808). Cerrone also extended his record for most wins in UFC history with 23. The closest men behind him are Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping, and Demian Maia – all tied at 20.

Cerrone remains the record holder for most finishes in UFC history with 16, as Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva trail him with 14.

What do you think is next for Cerrone after his victory over Iaquinta?