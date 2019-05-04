Donald Cerrone’s outlook on fighting has shifted for a special reason.

The story following Cerrone’s UFC Denver victory over Mike Perry last year was his son. “Cowboy” carried his son into the Octagon following the win and said he didn’t know what he was fighting for until now. Cerrone has gone 2-0 since the birth of his son.

Cerrone Speaks On Shifting His Mindset

“Cowboy” spoke to reporters during a scrum ahead of UFC Ottawa. He explained how his son has changed his focus when it comes to fighting and life in general (via Bloody Elbow):

“It’s like a primal feeling. I remember before I had a kid and even when I just had the kid, I thought it was cliche when people said they had something to fight for. Man, it’s insane,” he shared. I took him to get his shots and the doctor gave him his shots and he started crying. I teared up and was like, ‘I’ll f—king kill you b—ch.’ Seeing him in that pain. I get it man, if anyone ever did anything to my kids there would be no turning back.”

Tonight (May 4), Cerrone will take on Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC Ottawa. The action will take place inside Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.