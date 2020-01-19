Donald Cerrone Speaks On Loss To Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone plans to take his third straight loss in stride.

Cerrone took on Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246. The welterweight clash was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Cowboy” never got a chance to get started as McGregor steamrolled him in 40 seconds.

Cerrone Dishes Out On His Loss To McGregor

UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, spoke to Cerrone briefly after the UFC 246 headliner. “Cowboy” made it clear that he wants to keep fighting (via BJPenn.com).

“Oh man he caught me with those elbows right away. Like destroyed the sh*t out of me and then head kicked me. What a great game plan he had man. Oh 100%, I had never seen anything like that. It threw me way off guard. He busted my nose and it started bleeding and then he stepped back and head kicked me. I was like oh man I got my ass kicked this early. I’m going to keep fighting man. I love this sport.”

Cerrone has now suffered three TKO defeats in a row. Those losses have come at the hands of Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and now McGregor.

