Donald Cerrone Teases Bout With Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone may have let the cat out of the bag.

Cerrone is coming off a submission finish at UFC Denver. There was a lot on the line for “Cowboy.” He was fighting in his hometown against an opponent coached by Mike Winkeljohn. Cerrone had a nasty split from Winkeljohn, leading to his departure from Jackson-Wink MMA.

Donald Cerrone Hints At Conor McGregor Showdown

Cerrone ended up submitting Mike Perry in the first round to the delight of those in attendance at the Pepsi Center. After the bout, Cerrone told reporters that the UFC threw out an interesting name for his next opponent. “Cowboy” didn’t reveal who that fighter was, but he has dropped a pretty big tease on his Instagram account:

McGregor is coming off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a UFC lightweight title bout. After the fight, members of both Khabib’s and McGregor’s team brawled. McGregor and Nurmagomedov will have to deal with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Punishments are expected to be handed out next month.

Many had assumed that the mystery opponent Cerrone was talking about would end up being Justin Gaethje. That idea seemed to go out the window when it was revealed that the UFC is working on booking Gaethje vs. Anthony Pettis. Time will tell if this is truly the match-up Cerrone was talking about.

Do you think Donald Cerrone vs. Conor McGregor is in the cards?