Donald Cerrone Didn’t Hesitate To Take UFC 238 Bout With Tony Ferguson

To the surprise of few, Donald Cerrone didn’t take long to accept a bout with Tony Ferguson.

On June 8, Cerrone will collide with Ferguson at UFC 238. While Ferguson hasn’t fought since Oct. 2018, “Cowboy” had a five-round scrap with Al Iaquinta earlier this month. While Cerrone won via unanimous decision and was able to dictate the pace, many believe this is too quick of a turnaround for the fourth-ranked 155-pounder.

Cerrone Talks Taking Ferguson Bout

Cerrone took to his Instagram account and touched on accepting the bout with “El Cucuy:”

“Was down cave diving when the UFC called, ‘hey want to fight in 3 weeks?’ I said ‘hell yes,’ dropped the bowl of guacamole and set the beer down. Hopped the next bird home and ready to rock June 8 in Chicago.”

UFC 238 will be headlined by a bantamweight title bout. Flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo will move up in weight to take on Marlon Moraes. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 238.