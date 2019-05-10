Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone Close To Finalization For UFC 238

Tony Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon to take on Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 on June 8 according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Breaking: UFC close to finalizing a bout between Tony Ferguson and Cowboy Cerrone for UFC 238 on June 8 in Chicago. https://t.co/weCcXApXjP — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 10, 2019

Ferguson has been sidelined due to mental health and personal issues but after talking to the UFC brass he has been cleared to return. The former interim lightweight champion last fought back at UFC 229 where he beat Anthony Pettis to extend his winning streak to 11. The 35-year-old has been clamoring for a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, but will now fight Cerrone in what could very well be a number one contender fight.

The former interim champion also recently left his management group before getting the green light to return to the Octagon.

Cerrone meanwhile, is coming off of a decision win over Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC Ottawa. ‘Cowboy’ wanted a fight against Conor McGregor but will now take a fight against ‘El Cucuy’. It will be a quick turnaround for Cerrone who will fight again in just 29 days. Before the Iaquinta fight, ‘Cowboy’ knocked out Alexander Hernandez in his return to the lightweight division back in January.

The fight will be on the pay-per-view portion of the card which is headlined by two title fights in Valentina Shevchenko taking on Jessica Eye and Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title.