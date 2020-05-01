Donald Cerrone Wants To Become First UFC Fighter To Fight Three Times In A Week

Donald Cerrone is looking to etch his name in the UFC record book once again.

Cerrone is set to face Anthony Pettis at UFC 249 on May 9. After that, he says he wants to fight on May 13 and 16 shows to become the first fighter to fight three times in a week. A lofty goal no doubt, but “Cowboy” has always been known as anyone, anytime, anywhere kind of fighter.

“This is who I am, this fight right here,” Cerrone said to ESPN. “Them calling me and me fighting in two weeks, that’s who I am. Short time, get to work, go fight. That’s me. So, I feel good … I’m gonna go in there, win this fight and say, ‘Hey, Dana, you got anyone lined up for Wednesday?’ I’ll be the first fighter to bang out three fights in one week.”

Although that is the goal for Cowboy, it seems unlikely it will be able to happen. Cerrone vs. Pettis seems like a violent fight where both won’t leave the scrap completely healthy. So, the possibility of Cerrone getting out of that and a May 13 fight is unlikely. But, if it happens, it would be another historical feat for the fan-favorite.

Cerrone is currently on a three-fight losing skid where last time out he was knocked out in 40 seconds by Conor McGregor. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.