Donald Cerrone Will Be ‘Thoroughly Disappointed’ If Title Shot Isn’t Next

UFC lightweight veteran Donald Cerrone will be "thoroughly disappointed" if he doesn't receive a title shot after his recent win over Al Iaquinta.

Over the weekend (Sat. May 4, 2019) Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone picked up a big win at UFC Ottawa. “Cowboy” defeated Al Iaquinta in the main event of the evening via unanimous decision. It was Cerrone’s third-straight victory inside the Octagon since his last loss to Leon Edwards last summer.

Cerrone is hoping that the victory over Iaquinta, one of the top-ranked 155 pounders in the division, will be good enough for a shot at the lightweight championship next (via MMA Junkie):

“For the UFC not to give me a title shot, I would step back, and I would be thoroughly disappointed,” Cerrone said. “I’d be like, ‘Wow, a guy who’s done all this in the sport. I don’t trash talk, I go in there, and I deliver every time, and you’re going to overlook me for somebody else?’

“I’d be really upset. I’d be like, ‘Wow, that’s the company I look for?’ Which, I’m not saying is going to happen, by any means.”



However, Cerrone would be happy for a fight against UFC mega-star Conor McGregor. “The Notorious” hasn’t fought since October when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. He previously agreed to fight Cerrone after his win over Alexander Hernandez in January.

Unfortunately, a deal wasn’t able to be reached and the fight never came to fruition. Should that outcome change, Cerrone would be more than happy to fight the Irishman next in place of a title opportunity:

“On the flip side, if Conor wants to fight, (expletive) yeah,” Cerrone said. “Let’s go. Especially in July, I’m ready. Let’s turn and burn, baby, because (the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier) wont’ be ready until September.”



Do you think Cerrone will receive a title opportunity in his next fight?