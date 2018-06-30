Donald Cerrone Was Willing to Fight Mike Perry on Short Notice

Donald Cerrone continues to live up to his reputation.

Cerrone is coming off a close but unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Singapore. While “Cowboy” made the fight competitive, in the end he is now 1-4 in his last five outings. The good news for Cerrone is that two of those losses went the distance and were competitive. The other two losses were brutal TKOs.

Despite the rough stretch, Cerrone doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Just before his skid, he was riding a four-fight winning streak. “Cowboy” doesn’t want to walk away until the UFC tells him time’s up.

In fact, Cerrone’s striking coach Brandon Gibson told MMAFighting.com that “Cowboy” offered to step in to face Mike Perry at UFC 226:

“He’s feeling great [now]. If the fight would have been a day or two later or earlier it probably would have been a much better window to see him perform closer to his best. But that’s not how things get to shake out in the sporting world some days. He got the phone call [this week] to fight Mike Perry and he said yes. He’s under a medical suspension right now so it’s kind of off the table. His son hadn’t been born yet. Lindsey was probably having contractions. They were at the hospital and he was like, ‘Hey, do you have time to do this? I’m feeling good. I’m ready. I just came off an awesome camp. Mike’s been training out of Jackson-Wink but no hard feelings. Let’s go put on a show. I’ll step up.’”

Instead, Perry will take on Paul Felder. “The Irish Dragon” was supposed to meet James Vick, but Vick was called upon to replace Al Iaquinta for a showdown with Justin Gaethje on Aug. 25.

