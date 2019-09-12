Donald Cerrone Wonders Just How Good Khabib’s Ground Game Is

Donald Cerrone believes questions linger regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ground game.

Nurmagomedov’s wrestling and top control have been quite a sight. It has helped him boost his professional mixed martial arts record to a stellar 28-0. It has also led him to UFC lightweight gold.

Cerrone Talks Khabib’s Ground Game & Has Questions

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Cerrone didn’t give off the impression that he thinks Nurmagomedov is untouchable on the ground (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think people need to welcome Khabib to the ground,” Cerrone told reporters at UFC on ESPN+ 16 open workouts. “Come on in. Let’s go. How does Khabib do on his back?” Cerrone said. “What if I take Khabib down? Who knows? (Expletive).”

Cerrone believes that if he defeats Justin Gaethje, then a bout with “The Eagle” is what he’ll put his focus on.

“After I beat Gaethje, there’s nobody else,” Cerrone said. “That’s it, there is no one in front of me.”

Cerrone and Gaethje will collide this Saturday night (Sept. 14). The lightweight bout will headline UFC Vancouver. You can catch the card in its entirety on ESPN+. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Vancouver, so be sure to stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.