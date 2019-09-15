Donald Cerrone Won’t Give Up On Title Hopes Following UFC Vancouver Loss

Donald Cerrone may be on a two-fight skid, but he isn’t about to give up on his UFC title dream.

Last night (Sept. 14), Cerrone shared the Octagon with Justin Gaethje. The bout headlined UFC Vancouver inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “Cowboy” was stopped in the opening frame via TKO.

Donald Cerrone Marches Forward With UFC Title Hopes

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum following UFC Vancouver, Cerrone insisted that he still believes he can shatter the glass ceiling some day (via MMAFighting.com).

“I don’t feel like I’m passing the torch yet,” Cerrone said in his post-fight interview. “I’m going to get the belt. It’s going to happen. I guess I just slid down the rankings a little bit. I’m going to come back. I’m going to train hard and I’m going to get it. It’s the last thing I’ve got to do with my legacy.”

Even though Cerrone appreciates fight fans who say he doesn’t need a title for his legacy, he isn’t giving up on his dream.

“You can have the greatest legacy ever in the world but if I don’t have a belt, I just fall a little bit short,” Cerrone said. “Now me reflecting on everything, that’s the one thing I want.”