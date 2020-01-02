Donald Cerrone’s Coach Names Conor McGregor’s Only Threat

Less than 24 hours after Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh proclaimed that Conor McGregor is looking the best he’s ever seen him, it has now been revealed that Donald Cerrone’s head coach believes they can expect the same trick from McGregor’s dog-and-pony show.

UFC 246 will be headlined by Conor McGregor facing Donald Cerrone in a fight that Dana White says would earn McGregor a title shot with a victory. John Kavanagh expects McGregor to wow spectators with the best version of himself ever seen, but as far as Cerrone’s head coach, Jafari Vanier, is concerned, as long as they look out for the left hand for McGregor, all should be copacetic on the Cowboy frontier (Via MMA Junkie):

“If I were to look at the two, he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do,” said Vanier in Cerrone’s ‘More than a Cowboy’ docuseries. “We’ve got multiple submission victories, head-kick knockout victories, we’ve got decisions. He just has a left hand. You don’t see Conor submitting anybody, you don’t even see the guy going on the ground – very rare, right? Not saying we’re going to force the fight to the ground, but what I’m saying is he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do.”

The paths to victory for Cerrone do not stop from a weaponry point of view but also include a greater likelihood to outgun McGregor if the fight were to become a drawn-out battle, Vanier believes:

“We just have to worry about a left hand in that first round – him coming out on fire,” Vanier said. “You’ve never really seen ‘Cowboy’ ever gas. After the first round and a half for Conor, (he) fades. There’s not a lot of pop in that left hand anymore, footwork goes down, his hands are heavy. So I mean, these are all things that you watch and see, so these are no secrets to what’s going on.”

Donald Cerrone is coming off a two-fight losing streak to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, but a victory over Conor McGregor with the world watching, which his head coach believes is likely, would erase the prior two losses from the minds of quite a lot of people.

What do you believe Donald Cerrone’s chances are to defeat Conor Mcgregor at UFC 246?