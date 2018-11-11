Donald Cerrone’s Grandma Had A Few Words For Mike Winkeljohn

Donald Cerrone’s grandmother wasn’t shy in approaching coach Mike Winkeljohn.

Last night (Nov. 10), Cerrone took on Mike Perry in the main event of UFC Denver. “Cowboy” was fighting in his hometown and was taking on a fighter from Jackson-Wink MMA. The relevance in Cerrone’s opponent was the fact that “Cowboy” had a nasty split from coach Winkeljohn ahead of the fight. Cerrone ended up submitting Perry in the opening round.

Donald Cerrone’s Grandma Doesn’t Let Mike Winkeljohn Off Easy

Cerrone spoke to reporters following his UFC Denver victory. “Cowboy” said that his grandmother didn’t let Winkeljohn off the hook (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s crazy – moving away from (Mike) Winkeljohn’s gym at (Jackson Wink MMA Academy), we actually had a game plan coming into a fight. I’ve never really had a game plan. … My grandma went and told Winkeljohn, ‘You should have bet on the dinosaur.’ He knows what he did. It’s all over money, too. That’s the worst part. Looks like he’s still not getting paid, is he?”

Cerrone mentioned that he plans to move back down to the lightweight division. “Cowboy” was a title contender at 155 pounds, but felt a move to welterweight would be beneficial. While Cerrone found some success at 170 pounds, it hasn’t exactly matched up with his lightweight run. Cerrone mentioned that the UFC already has an opponent in mind for him, but he didn’t reveal who the lightweight fighter was during his media scrum.

Who would you book Donald Cerrone against in his return to lightweight?